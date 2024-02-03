BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s John Whaite shares inspiring message to LGBTQ community after getting married

Published by

Mirror

By Susan Knox John Whaite has shared and inspiring message with the LGBTQ+ community after marrying his partner of 16 years. Former Strictly Come Dancing star and Great British Bake Off winner John, 34, tied the knot with his partner Paul Atkins after admitting that he ‘fell in love' with his professional dancer partner on Strictly, Johannes Radebe. The TV star was partnered with Johannes on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, where he reached the final and later admitted he had fallen victim to the Strictly curse. After briefly splitting from his then-fiancé Paul, John has revealed he married his …

Read More