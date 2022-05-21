Vladimir Putin’s Daughter SECRETLY Living In Germany With Man Named Igor Zelensky

Mega

Vladimir Putin’s 35-year-old daughter has reportedly been living in Germany with a man who, most likely to her father’s displeasure, shares the same surname as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Radar has learned.

In a surprising development that comes amid swirling rumors the Russian leader’s children are hiding out in multiple countries as Russia continues its condemned invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova was confirmed to be living a life of luxury in Munich with a man named Igor Zelensky and their two-year-old daughter.

That is the bombshell revelation made in a recent report by The Sun that also claimed Tikhonova has been forced to stop visiting Moscow entirely due to sanctions placed against her as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war and her close ties to her father.

Tikhonova, a former professional dancer known for her “rock n’ roll” routines and performances, is one of Putin’s two daughters he shares with ex-wife and former Russian first lady Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya.

As RadarOnline.com reported, news of Putin’s daughter secretly living a life of luxury in Munich with a man named Zelensky comes just weeks after it was revealed the Russian leader’s oldest daughter – Maria Vorontsova – had split from her wealthy Dutch businessman husband, Jorrit Faassen.

The reports about Tikhonova hiding out in Germany also come just days after it was revealed Putin’s alleged longtime mistress, Russian Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, might be pregnant with the 69-year-old Russian leader’s child.

“We have already reported that yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to eyewitnesses, looked depressed and somewhat aloof,” a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general named Viktor Mikhailovich revealed last week.

“This is understandable, yesterday Putin learned that his long-term cohabitant and mother of his children, Alina Kabaeva, was pregnant for another, or rather, apparently, an extraordinary time,” Mikhailovich added.

Putin and Kabaeva have been linked since the Russian leader split from his wife in 2014, and the couple are rumored to already share four children together – including a set of twins.

Kabaeva and the four children she allegedly shares with Putin were rumored to be hiding out in a luxurious Swiss villa in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but in April the Olympic gymnast resurfaced in Moscow to host her annual “Alina Festival” – a junior gymnastics charity event.

Neither Putin nor the Kremlin have yet to confirm or deny whether or not Kabaeva is, in fact, pregnant once again with one of Putin’s children, although other reports suggested the “shocked” Russian leader has “avoided” his alleged mistress since hearing the pregnancy news.