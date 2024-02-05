Super-producer Will.i.am teases first new Lady Gaga music in four years

Published by Benzinga As music legend Sir Elton John bids goodbye to his Peachtree Road home in Atlanta, Christie's is preparing a series of landmark sales from the iconic singer's collection. Christie's New York will hold …Read More »
Published by Mirror By Phil Cardy Beyonce is set to bag an even bigger fortune by going into the luggage trade. The pop superstar, 42, hopes to rival the likes of Louis Vuitton in the suitcase …Read More »
Published by Raw Story Fox News censored former President Donald Trump on Sunday as he ranted about running against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and former First Lady Michelle Obama. In an interview that aired on Sunday, …Read More »
Published by Hong Kong Free Press “Playing it Straight”, an exhibition presented by Hong Kong Arts Collective, features works by Shawn P Griffin and Leslie Montgomery focusing on society's attitude to sexual minorities in Hong Kong. …Read More »