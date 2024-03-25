‘Don Poorleone’: Trump nickname trends on social media as ex-president faces bond deadline

Published by

Raw Story

From legal analysts to political strategists, social media erupted on Sunday with people eager to pin Donald Trump with a new nickname. Trump, who has long been considered the king of political nicknames, has previously dubbed President Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” and then, ultimately, “Crooked Joe.” Now, the internet would like to bestow a name upon the former president as he faces a crucial deadline to pay get a bond for hundreds of millions of dollars a court ordered him to pay for fraud. The name is Don “Poorleone.” The name appears to reference Trump's recent financial woes, as well as allegat…

Read More