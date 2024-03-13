Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

The Bill to Ban TikTok Has Passed and People Aren’t Happy

Leave a Comment

Published by
XXL Mag

People are reacting to the U.S. House passing a bill that wants to ban popular app . And they are not happy. The infamous bill passed in the House on Wednesday (March 13) despite pushback from the public, civil liberties organizations, and TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. The bill now heads to the Senate. READ MORE: The U.S. House Just Passed the Bill to Ban TikTok – What It Means After news of the bill's passing, people expressed their frustration on X, formerly known as . Many people pointed out that it seems like the government has an extensive list of other maj…

Read More

Related Posts