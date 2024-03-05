Ghana’s finance ministry warns anti-LGBTQ+ bill could cost country $3.8bn in World Bank funds

Published by

IntelliNews

By Kent Mensah in Accra Ghana's Ministry of Finance has cautioned President Nana Akufo-Addo against endorsing a fiercely contested anti-LGBTQ+ bill, emphasising the risk of substantial financial repercussions, reports Joy News. The ministry's advisory underscores the potential loss of billions of dollars in World Bank funds, which could further burden the financially-strained West African nation. After enacting similar legislation, Uganda was struck off from a major trade pact that offers duty-free access to the US market in October 2023 after the Biden administration contended that its Anti-H…

Read More