Athens, Greece, marks a historic milestone as the city hall witnesses its first same-sex marriage, just three weeks following the legalization of same-sex marriage in the country. Esteemed Greek novelist Petros Hadjopoulos, known by his pen name Auguste Corteau, and his partner, lawyer Anastasios Samouilidis, celebrated their union in a ceremony officiated by the mayor of Athens.

The event, included presence of their dog and almost overwhleming love and joy, along with the applause from over two dozen guests, embodies a significant step forward in the country's journey towards celebrating legalized LGBTQ unions.