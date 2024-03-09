Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Mayor of Athens Officiates First Same-sex Married; Respected Novelist and Partner Are First Under Recent Legislation. Congrats! WATCH

Leave a Comment

Athens, , marks a historic milestone as the city hall witnesses its first same-sex marriage, just three weeks following the legalization of same-sex marriage in the country. Esteemed Greek novelist Petros Hadjopoulos, known by his pen name Auguste Corteau, and his partner, lawyer Anastasios Samouilidis, celebrated their union in a ceremony officiated by the mayor of Athens.

athens legalizes gay marriate. First legal wedding cry

The event, included presence of their dog and almost overwhleming love and joy, along with the applause from over two dozen guests, embodies a significant step forward in the country's journey towards celebrating legalized LGBTQ unions.

Greece: Athens City Hall Has Its First Same-Sex Marriage
play-rounded-fill
02:13

Greece: Athens City Hall Has Its First Same-Sex Marriage
Related Posts