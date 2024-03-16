GLAAD Media Award Music Winners Include Renee Rapp, David Archuleta and Beyonce

Published by

Q Magazine

The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, honoring those in the media “who have shown exemplary achievements for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community,” were recognized on Mar. 14 in Los Angeles in the first of two ceremonies. The second event takes place on May 11 in New York City. Up-and-coming pop sensation Renee Rapp took home the Outstanding Music Artist for Snow Angel, presented by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. From the stage at the Beverly Hilton, Rapp was equal parts funny and joyous. “My parents are straight, but they’re here,” she deadpanned to laughter. W…

Read More