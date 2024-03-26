In Azerbaijan authorities remain silent over the murder of a trans woman

Published by

Global Voices

Image by Arzu Geybullayeva This article was first published on OC Media. An edited version is republished here under a content partnership agreement. Azerbaijan's LGBTQI+ community was rocked by the news of yet another murder of a trans woman whose body was found on March 12 on the outskirts of the capital Baku. The news of the murder as well the victim's photos were circulated among the #LGBTQI+ community. Minority Azerbaijan, an LGBTQI+ rights organisation in a statement asked anyone with additional information to come forward in an attempt to aid the investigation. Meanwhile, LGBTQI+ activ…

