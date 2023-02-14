Arkansas Republican asks trans woman about her genitals during hearing on anti-trans bill

Published by

AlterNet

An Arkansas pharmacist who introduced herself as a “trans female” during a televised hearing on anti-transgender legislation was asked by a Republican state Senator about her genitals. “Do you have a penis?” Senator Matt McKee (photo) asked the woman as he began his questioning. The room erupted in anger and the woman, taken aback, paused before replying, “That’s horrible.” Sen. Mckee did not apologize, but rather blamed the pharmacist as he falsely said, “You’re the one that brought that into the discussion.” The legislation would allow people who had any form of gender-affirming medical care…

