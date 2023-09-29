Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn Is Engaged to Leah Shafer After 5 Years of Dating: See the Romantic Proposal

Published by

OK Magazine

Captain Sandy Yawn is engaged! The beloved Below Deck Mediterraneanstar revealed in a Tuesday, September 19, Instagram post that she officially proposed to her girlfriend of five years, Leah Shafer,during a romantic dinner by the sea. “It official ! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS We are engaged! stay tuned for wedding 💍,” Yawn captioned the slew of sweet photos of the life-changing moment, which reportedly occurred last week. The Bravo star and the gospel singer began dating in 2018 after first connecting through social media. After half a decade together, Yawn knew it was time…

Read More