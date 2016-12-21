Watch LIVE: NC Lawmakers Convene for Possible Repeal of HB2

The North Carolina General Assembly is meeting this morning in a special session for a possible repeal of the anti-LGBT ‘bathroom bill’ HB2.

UPDATE: The House is now in recess until 11:45 am. Senate out until 11:30. GOP caucusing.

In related developments, the Charlotte City Council met early Wednesday morning after the NC GOP complained that it hadn’t repealed every provision of the LGBT non-discrimination ordinance demanded by them to repeal HB2, the Charlotte Observer reports:

The city council, meeting early Wednesday, voted 7-2 to redo its Monday vote following reports that some legislators were unwilling to vote for a repeal of HB2 because the council did not repeal the entirety of its ordinance.

City officials insisted that Monday’s action had removed all provisions that legislators had objected to. “The City Council acted in good faith to do everything that it understood was necessary to facilitate the repeal of HB2,” the city said in a statement after the vote.

But the vote Wednesday fully repealed the changes made in the February ordinance.

It remains uncertain whether GOP lawmakers will follow through with their promise.