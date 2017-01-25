Andy Cohen Explains Why He’s Begging Kellyanne Conway to Consider a Spot on The Real Housewives: WATCH

White House Puts Out Press Release to Amplify the ‘Praise’ Trump is Receiving from the Lying Press

Real Housewives executive producer and Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen sat down with Seth Meyers and confirmed that we’re all now living in a reality show filled with despicable characters.

Cohen explained why Trump spokescobra Kellyanne Conway would make an excellent Real Housewife:

“I am begging her to just consider a spot on the Housewives if she gets bored. She’d be amazing because — “alternative facts” — I am waiting for them to bust it out. I’m taping the Beverly Hills reunion in a few weeks. I’m waiting for Lisa Rinna to be like, ‘well, no that’s an alternative fact!'”

In fact, Conway reminds her of someone:

“Do you remember Michaele Salahi, who crashed the White House? She also actually really looks like Michaele Salahi…it’s a circle…alternative facts.”

Watch: