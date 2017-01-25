Andy Cohen Explains Why He’s Begging Kellyanne Conway to Consider a Spot on The Real Housewives: WATCH

Real Housewives executive producer and Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen sat down with Seth Meyers and confirmed that we’re all now living in a reality show filled with despicable characters.
Cohen explained why Trump spokescobra Kellyanne Conway would make an excellent Real Housewife:
“I am begging her to just consider a spot on the Housewives if she gets bored. She’d be amazing because — “alternative facts” — I am waiting for them to bust it out. I’m taping the Beverly Hills reunion in a few weeks. I’m waiting for Lisa Rinna to be like, ‘well, no that’s an alternative fact!'”
In fact, Conway reminds her of someone:
“Do you remember Michaele Salahi, who crashed the White House? She also actually really looks like Michaele Salahi…it’s a circle…alternative facts.”
Watch: