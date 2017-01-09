Donald Trump Comes for ‘Hillary Flunky’ Meryl Streep, Because of Course…

Meryl Streep’s must-watch Golden Globes speech last night, which took President-elect Donald Trump to task for using his position to bully and humiliate people, was, of course, the ultimate bait.

Trump’s fragile ego couldn’t handle it and he came for Streep this morning. It’s a shocker that it took him nearly 8 hours to do so, since the world was waiting. And he responded with the usual set of lies.

Streep, as you may have seen, used her Cecille B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech to call on the American people to defend the freedom of the press and to call out Donald Trump for mocking New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who is disabled, during the campaign.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

And by the way, how is this not “mocking” a disabled reporter?