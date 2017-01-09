Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Comes for ‘Hillary Flunky’ Meryl Streep, Because of Course…

Donald Trump Comes for ‘Hillary Flunky’ Meryl Streep, Because of Course…

by Andy Towle
January 9, 2017 | 8:11am

Meryl Streep Golden Globes

Meryl Streep’s must-watch Golden Globes speech last night, which took President-elect Donald Trump to task for using his position to bully and humiliate people, was, of course, the ultimate bait.

Trump’s fragile ego couldn’t handle it and he came for Streep this morning. It’s a shocker that it took him nearly 8 hours to do so, since the world was waiting. And he responded with the usual set of lies.

Streep, as you may have seen, used her Cecille B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech to call on the  American people to defend the freedom of the press and to call out Donald Trump for mocking New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who is disabled, during the campaign.

And by the way, how is this not “mocking” a disabled reporter?

You Might Also Like