Frank Ocean Rips Donald Trump Inauguration ‘Struggle Speech’, Says Obama Should Have Walked Out

Frank Ocean has penned a paragraph of commentary on Donald Trump’s inauguration day and how he thinks Obama should have reacted during Trump’s speech.

Wrote Ocean on his Tumblr: “I’m really excited for these inauguration crowd numbers to come in. Don’t cook the books either Donald. We all know your event was dry. No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat majestic or peaceful transition of power. The world can see America divided and the chaos in the streets.”

Added Ocean: “Barack we love you but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career. The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count. In any event, a first family that I can relate to will be missed. Really though.”