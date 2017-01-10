Towleroad

BREAKING: Protesters Dressed as KKK Members Disrupt Jeff Sessions Confirmation Hearing Before It Begins

Terror Group Al Shabaab Executes Man and Teen for Gay Sex in Somalia

by Towleroad
January 10, 2017 | 4:25pm

Buale Somalia

The terror group Al Shabaab executed a man and a 15-year-old boy after they were seen having gay sex, according to Reuters:

Hundreds of civilians gathered in a field in the town of Buale to watch them being shot, the second time al Shabaab has killed men accused of homosexuality, the official said, without giving details of the previous killing.

Homosexuality and gay sex is outlawed in most of Africa’s 54 states and can be punishable by imprisonment.

“The judge read their charges publicly and the three men were found guilty. They were executed according to the Islamic sharia. They were shot dead in Buale town,” Sheikh Mohamed Abu Abdalla, a regional governor for al Shabaab, told Reuters.

Reuters reports that Shabab fighters discovered the couple allegedly having sex.

You Might Also Like