Methodist Minister Outed and Ousted for Being Gay 35 Years Ago to Receive Public Apology: VIDEO

James Corden is traveling this week and decided to use the occasion to make a statement about Trump’s unconstitutional, unconscionable, immoral ban on Muslim travelers.

He taped himself moving easily through the process of going to LAX and boarding a flight, without hassle, without stress, and without harassment.

And he offered a powerful message at the end of his brief documentary.

Watch it: