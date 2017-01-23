Sean Spicer: It’s ‘Demoralizing’ for Donald Trump to Be Constantly Questioned – WATCH

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who held a press conference yesterday falsely accusing the media of lying about attendance at Trump’s inauguration, among other things, was asked by ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl today if it is his intention to always tell the truth and if he would pledge to never knowingly say something that is not factual.

Replied Spicer: “I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts…our intention is never to lie to you.”

Watch:

Spicer later complained about how “demoralizing” it is for Trump to be constantly challenged on things.

Reminder: This is Day One on the job.

Asked CNN’s Jim Acosta, who Trump accused of being a reporter for a “fake news” outlet in his first press conference: “Isn’t that just part of the conversation that happens in Washington? … Isn’t that part of what comes with being President of the United States?”

“No, it’s not,” replied Spicer, adding:

“There is this constant theme to undercut the enormous support that he has…I think it’s just unbelievably frustrating when you’re continually told it’s not big enough, it’s not good enough, you can’t win…Over and over again there’s this constant attempt to undermine his credibility and the movement that he represents, and it’s frustrating for, not just him, but I think so many of us that are trying to work to get this message out…To constantly be told, no no no, and to watch him go, yes yes yes. and have people put blocks up. It is frustrating… It is a little demoralizing… And then you look at the stuff that is happening…”

Watch:

Here’s the full presser if you’d like to watch: