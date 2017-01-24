Tim Kaine Married a Gay Couple the Night of Trump’s Inauguration

Sean Spicer Asked What Trump’s Voter Fraud Lies Mean for Democracy: WATCH

After attending Donald Trump’s inauguration, Senator Tim Kaine soothed the damage by officiating the marriage of Dea Jones and Sharon McLeod, the first time he had married a gay couple.

Hitched! Congrats to Dea and Sharon. Was honored to officiate their wedding tonight pic.twitter.com/8y6BzG14kE — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 21, 2017

Roll Call reports:

McLeod and Jones, who are 64 and 61, respectively, met in 2000 and had a commitment ceremony in 2002, long before same-sex marriage became legal in most areas of the United States.

But after it was clear Donald Trump would become president, the Kentucky couple decided to act fast.

“We hadn’t been in a hurry to make it legal,” McLeod said. “We really were hoping to do it as soon as we could before the Trump administration.”

Kaine, who is close with Jones’s brother, suggested inauguration day himself.