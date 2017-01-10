Russia Has ‘Compromising’ Personal and Financial Info on Trump, Says Dossier Circulated by Top Govt Officials

Mimi Imfurst is First American Drag Queen to ‘Express Herself’ in Cuba: WATCH

A dossier containing unverified but explosive personal and financial allegations about Donald Trump including claims that he hired prostitutes to urinate on each other in front of him at the Ritz Carlton and that he was fed information about Hillary Clinton by Russian operatives has been circulating among “high ranking intelligence, administration, congressional and law enforcement officials” for months, according to CNN.

Well, look at the bright side. Thanks to @buzzfeed at least we know what Trump means by wanting a "soft sensuality" for the inaugural. pic.twitter.com/EiviDWeOet — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 10, 2017

The dossier was published by Buzzfeed News on Tuesday “so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.”

You can also read it here.

I support sex workers but this is slave labor. #Lockhimup pic.twitter.com/xCkBmuK1wi — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 10, 2017

The Daily Beast:

A source said Trump employed a “number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ [sic] (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.”

In addition, Russian operatives also allegedly fed “valuable intelligence” on Hillary Clinton for “several years.”

Russians also claimed to have offered lucrative real estate deals to Trump but that he declined them.

In July 2016, the report claims former Trump adviser Carter Page met with Igor Sechin, the head of state-owned oil giant Rosnef, and TK Divyken, an official from Kremlin Internal Affairs. During the meeting, according to sources, Divyken “discusses release of Russian dossier of ‘kompromat'” on Clinton, but “also hints at Kremlin posession of such material on Trump.”

CNN reports that a summary of the dossier was presented to President Obama, President-Elect Trump, and the “Gang of Eight” leaders of the House and Senate last week.

The Trump campaign has not responded to the report.