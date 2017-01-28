Towleroad

BREAKING: Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Refugee Ban After Challenge from ACLU

Trump Trumps Trump: Chelsea Manning Edition

by Michael Goff
January 28, 2017 | 12:58pm

trump trumps

This is a new feature of Daily Resist with easier and more satisfying updates on all this. Feedback at the end. 

Trump:

…berates Chelsea Manning for calling Obama weak (*quoting Fox News verbatim)

 

 

Trump Trumps Trump: 

…has called Obama weak many times
trump trumps chelsea manning

 

Trump Trumps Trump’s Trump:

Trump campaign ally, Wikileaks corrects Trump’s accusations.

 

…and in fact, Manning didn’t call Obama a “weak leader” in her column.

 

…and Manning’s brief response is Clueless (the movie), and links a 2003 Jay-Z video

While Manning’s intention is clear and clever, linking to “Dirt off your shoulder” brushing this away with the level of attention it deserves.

 

Obama explains commutation and “justice served” at final presser

 

 

Submit a Trump Trumps Trump?
Send privately via our Facebook page, our contact page, or via email at tips at towleroad dot com email!
Format should be:
A. Trump: [Does or says something]
B. Trump Trumps Trump: [additional info highlighting a broken promise, changed position, hypocrisy, or other insight]
Should tell a story and should be submitted links to tweets, other social media posts or articles 

