Trump Trumps Trump: Chelsea Manning Edition

Trump:

…berates Chelsea Manning for calling Obama weak (*quoting Fox News verbatim)

Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Trump Trumps Trump:

…has called Obama weak many times

Trump Trumps Trump’s Trump:

Trump campaign ally, Wikileaks corrects Trump’s accusations.

Trump is wrong. Manning was found innocent of "aiding the enemy" & Pentagon admitted under oath no-one harmed https://t.co/HxL1crB75M — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 26, 2017

…and in fact, Manning didn’t call Obama a “weak leader” in her column.

The @xychelsea column doesn't call Obama a "weak leader." It's actually a warning about Republican obstinance. https://t.co/jHIRB1ch2r — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 26, 2017

…and Manning’s brief response is Clueless (the movie), and links a 2003 Jay-Z video

While Manning’s intention is clear and clever, linking to “Dirt off your shoulder” brushing this away with the level of attention it deserves.

Obama explains commutation and “justice served” at final presser

Barack Obama: 'justice served' by Chelsea Manning commutation https://t.co/4b7mILIWdg — The Guardian (@guardian) January 19, 2017

