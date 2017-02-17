Chris Christie: Trump Forced Me to Eat the Meatloaf

Donald Trump ordered Chris Christie to have the meatloaf at a dinner they had recently, and not surprisingly Christie didn’t put up much of a fight.

The AP reports:

The Republican governor said while guest hosting a New York sports talk radio show Thursday that Trump pointed out the menu and told people to get whatever they want. Then he said he and Christie were going to have the meatloaf.

‘‘This is what it’s like to be with Trump,’’ Christie said. ‘‘He says, ‘There’s the menu, you guys order whatever you want.’ And then he says, ‘Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.’’’

Listen: