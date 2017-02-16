Ashton Kutcher, Clarence Thomas, Amsterdam, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adam Lambert: HOT LINKS

SHAUN KING. Trump is a wife beater who surrounds himself with wife beaters: “Donald Trump, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, and his now vanquished choice for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, have one deeply disturbing thing in common: Each of them have had wives who accused them of physical assaults.”
FLORIDA. Donald Trump holding rally this weekend, and here’s how YOU can attend, resisters. “If you want to welcome Donald Trump to Florida, click here to RSVP and register for tickets. Bring a friend! Bring all your friends!”
CLARENCE THOMAS. Justice’s wife pushed travel ban: “In leaked emails, Ginni Thomas asked for advice on how to organize in favor of Trump’s travel ban. But by doing so, she may have inadvertently made it harder for the executive order to survive the Supreme Court.”
SCHPROCKETS. FKA Twigs is now dressing Robert Pattinson.
BRIAN BROWN. NOM is sad that Trump hasn’t yet signed the religious freedom executive order.
CONOR KENNEDY. RFK’s grandson pleads guilty in bar fight in which he defended a friend after someone used a homophobic slur against him.
MONTANA. LGBT leaders ask state for protections: “27 people shared personal stories of discrimination without any options for recourse. Experts on the law and sexual violence contradicted claims that the measure would infringe upon religious practice or create a public safety danger.”
ASHTON KUTCHER. Actor speaks out in emotional testimony against human trafficking.
AMSTERDAM. Man arrested for assault on gay couple last October: “Three young men on scooters attacked the gay couple, seemingly out of nowhere. The police believe that the couple was targeted due to their sexual orientation. One of te victims sustained a fractured skull in the attack and spent some time in the hospital. Earlier this week the police released video footage of the attack, as well as a clear image of one of the attackers. It is unclear whether the arrest was made based on information received after this footage was released.”
UK TEACHER. The day I told students I was gay.
UNDERWEAR. Cristiano Ronaldo is showing off his new collection.
BOOKS. Promised Land fairy tale released after crowdfunding campaign: “”If you’re a teenager and 12 or 15, and you’ve realised ‘oh I’m gay’, you can look back at this.”
MUSIC. Adam Lambert is working with Nile Rodgers.
ITALY. Carnevale di Viareggio float features Donald Trump.
NEW TUNE FOR THE DAY. Kygo and Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”.
