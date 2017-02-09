Dead Cow Dumped on Gay Woman’s Property in Alleged Hate Crime

Here’s the First Teaser for the Gay Sundance Hit ‘Beach Rats’ – WATCH



A Tennessee woman says she was the target of a hate crime when a dead cow was dumped outside her home. Those responsible also scattered approximately 70 nails near her vehicles.

Johnson City’s Gaelyn Porter (right) believes the events were motivated by the rainbow flags she has hanging from the rafters of her porch.

Porter filed a police report when she discovered the cow carcass and later when one of her renters discovered a nail in the tire of her vehicle.

According to Johnson City Press, an animal control officer disposed of the carcass and told Porter he had never seen anything like it in 13 years of working for animal control.

She said she refuses to let what she considers the alleged hate crime to intimidate her and that she is “going to put up more” rainbow flags. “I hope everyone else does, too,” she added.

The South Side Neighborhood Organization (SNO) will be selling flags for $5 to people in the area who want to show support for Porter and members of the LGTBQ community.

SNO’s Amber Floyd Lee said “It’s definitely not OK, and it doesn’t belong in our neighborhood.”

All proceeds from the sale of the flags will go to the Tennessee Human Rights Campaign.

(Image via Facebook)