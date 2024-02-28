Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Unlike Florida, Tennessee Is Poised To Ban Pride Flags In Public Schools

Leave a Comment

Published by
Tampa Free Press

The House passed a bill Monday aimed at curtailing the prevalence of rainbow Pride flags in public spaces. The bill would mandate that public schools in the state could only exhibit the U.S. and state flags, as well as, under certain conditions, the POW/MIA or official school flags. GOP Rep. Gino Bulso, the bill's primary sponsor, said the measure helps protect parents' rights. He advocated for it after fielding complaints from constituents about Pride flags in classrooms. Read: Allegedly Targeted In Assassination Attempt While In Russia To Interview Putin One Democrat…

Read More

Related Posts