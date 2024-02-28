Unlike Florida, Tennessee Is Poised To Ban Pride Flags In Public Schools

Published by

Tampa Free Press

The Tennessee House passed a bill Monday aimed at curtailing the prevalence of rainbow Pride flags in public spaces. The bill would mandate that public schools in the state could only exhibit the U.S. and state flags, as well as, under certain conditions, the POW/MIA or official school flags. GOP Rep. Gino Bulso, the bill's primary sponsor, said the measure helps protect parents' rights. He advocated for it after fielding complaints from constituents about Pride flags in classrooms. Read: Tucker Carlson Allegedly Targeted In Assassination Attempt While In Russia To Interview Putin One Democrat…

Read More