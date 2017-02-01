Frederick Douglass, Peter Thiel, Joe Biden, Reuters, Going Nuclear, Rob Stewart, Anthony Kiedis: HOT LINKS

BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Does Trump know Frederick Douglass is dead? “Frederick Douglass is an example of someone who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I noticed.” And here’s the rest of his deplorable meeting.

GO NUCLEAR. Trump urges Senate to scrap 60-vote rule for SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch.

ADVANCED. Jeff Sessions nomination goes to full Senate after bitter hearing.

POLL. 25 percent of voters believe Trump’s false voter fraud claims.

WORDS SHE LIVES BY. Hillary Clinton to publish new book of essays with Simon & Schuster: “These are the words I live by,” said Secretary Clinton, who will use them to tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer.” She will use them as jumping off points for reflections on the future. “I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”

STOP THE MUSIC. Guess who’s boycotting the Grammys now?

BIDEN FOUNDATION. VP’s new foundation will push for equal rights for all: “The Biden Foundation is an educational foundation dedicated to exploring the ways that everyone — no matter their income level, race, gender, age, or sexuality — can expect to be treated with dignity and to receive a fair shot at achieving the American dream.”

TRUMP VS. CIVIL SERVANTS. It’s boiling over: “There is a very powerful dissent that is now coming to the forefront among career employees. It’s unusual in my experience to have this, but we are dealing with an unusual president.”

DOG FOOD FAIL. Canine caught on film almost getting away with it.

SUED. CNN producer files federal lawsuit challenging Trump Muslim travel ban: “Mohammed Tawfeeq, a CNN editor and producer, has filed a suit in federal court challenging Pres. Trump’s executive order on immigration. Tawfeeq, an Iraqi national who has been a permanent legal resident of the U.S. since 2013, was detained at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday.”

REUTERS. News organization issues guidance on covering Trump to its journalists: “We don’t know yet how sharp the Trump administration’s attacks will be over time or to what extent those attacks will be accompanied by legal restrictions on our news-gathering. But we do know that we must follow the same rules that govern our work anywhere.”

NEW ZEALAND. Peter Thiel bought his way into citizenship: “Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel applied for New Zealand citizenship knowing full well that he failed to meet the island country’s requirements for residency. Thiel, a Trump surrogate who covertly steamrolled Gawker with a crippling lawsuit, boasted that his multi-million humanitarianism and tech investments was enough to merit citizenship, according to records shared by the New Zealand government on Wednesday.”

LITERAL TRUMP. Does Peter Thiel regret his words? “Now the PayPal co-founder is seeing his words come back to haunt him. Over the last week, the new administration has issued executive orders to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants, refugees and visitors from seven countries and pushed ahead to build a border wall.”

ROB STEWART. Toronto shark filmmaker missing off Florida Keys.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPER. Anthony Kiedis has a bod any other 54-year-old would envy.

GO DADDY. How many internet memes can you find in their Super Bowl ad?

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Arad Winwin