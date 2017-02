Lady Gaga launched her 15-minute Super Bowl LI halftime show with 300 drones flying in formation to “God Bless America” and a bungee jump from the roof of NRG stadium.

The show was a career retrospective featuring “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” and “Just Dance” before she sat at the piano for her recent hit “Million Reasons” and a “Bad Romance” finale.

What did you think of the show?

Watch: