White House Claims It Has ‘No Plans at This Time’ to Sign ‘Religious Freedom’ Executive Order

Donald Trump is attending the National Prayer Breakfast.

Last night, after a draft of a ‘religious freedom’ executive order leaked, reports began to circulate that Trump could discuss the EO at the National Prayer Breakfast or sign it afterward.

Read the reports on the draft order here.