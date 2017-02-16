Towleroad

BREAKING: Ashton Kutcher, Clarence Thomas, Amsterdam, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adam Lambert: HOT LINKS

Ricky Martin Tells Andy Cohen That He Met His Fiancé Jwan Yosef on Instagram: WATCH

by Andy Towle
February 16, 2017 | 2:44pm

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin sat down with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM yesterday to talk about a broad range of topics, some of which touched on Martin’s sexual orientation and coming out.

RELATED: Ricky Martin Steps Out with His New Boyfriend Jwan Yosef

Martin also talked about his fiancé Jwan Yosef.

Sun rays, tittays ☀️

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on

 

Martin says that he met Yosef on Instagram. Martin was scrolling through the app when he came across a piece of Yosef’s art, and then he checked out the artist. He says they talked for six months before broaching any kind of romance.

Watch:

You Might Also Like