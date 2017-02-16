Ricky Martin Tells Andy Cohen That He Met His Fiancé Jwan Yosef on Instagram: WATCH

Ricky Martin sat down with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM yesterday to talk about a broad range of topics, some of which touched on Martin’s sexual orientation and coming out.
Martin also talked about his fiancé Jwan Yosef.
Martin says that he met Yosef on Instagram. Martin was scrolling through the app when he came across a piece of Yosef’s art, and then he checked out the artist. He says they talked for six months before broaching any kind of romance.
Watch: