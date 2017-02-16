Ricky Martin Tells Andy Cohen That He Met His Fiancé Jwan Yosef on Instagram: WATCH

Veteran Cop Suing the St. Louis PD Said He Was Told to ‘Tone Down His Gayness’ if He Ever Wanted a Promotion

Ricky Martin sat down with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM yesterday to talk about a broad range of topics, some of which touched on Martin’s sexual orientation and coming out.

Martin also talked about his fiancé Jwan Yosef.

Sun rays, tittays ☀️ A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on Oct 17, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

Martin says that he met Yosef on Instagram. Martin was scrolling through the app when he came across a piece of Yosef’s art, and then he checked out the artist. He says they talked for six months before broaching any kind of romance.

Watch: