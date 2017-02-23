Voters Trust the Media and Courts Over Trump by a Wide Margin: POLL

Meet the Gay Couple in ‘Alien: Covenant’ in a New 5-Minute Prologue: WATCH

A new Quinnipiac poll shows that American voters trust the media over Donald Trump by a wide margin:

A total of 90 percent of American voters say it is “very important” or “somewhat important” “that the news media hold public officials accountable.”

Voters disapprove 50 – 45 percent of the way the news media has covered Trump.

But voters disapprove 61 – 35 percent of the way Trump talks about the media.

And voters trust the media more than Trump 52 – 37 percent “to tell you the truth about important issues.”

“The media, so demonized by the Trump Administration, is actually a good deal more popular than President Trump,” Malloy said.

And they trust the courts to do what is right more than Trump, by a wide margin:

A total of 38 percent of American voters think they can trust Trump to do what is right “almost all of the time” or “most of the time,” and 61 percent think they can trust Trump to do what is right “some of the time” or “hardly ever.”

In contrast, 58 percent of voters think they can trust U.S. courts to do what is right “almost all of the time” or “most of the time,” and 40 percent think they can trust the courts to do what is right “some of the time” or “hardly ever.”

American voters approve 59 – 38 percent of court actions blocking Trump’s executive order on immigration.

And Trump’s approval ratings are his lowest ever:

American voters today give President Donald Trump a negative 38 – 55 percent job approval rating, his worst net score since he took office, down from a negative 42 – 51 percent approval rating in a February 7 Quinnipiac University national poll.

President Trump’s negative scores are 36 – 59 percent among women and 41 – 50 percent among men, the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University Poll finds. Republicans approve 83 – 10 percent, while negative approval ratings are 5 – 91 percent among Democrats and 38 – 55 percent among independent voters.

Trump gets a negative 39 – 55 percent favorability rating, also his worst net score since taking office. Vice President Mike Pence gets a split 41 – 40 percent favorability.

“President Donald Trump’s popularity is sinking like a rock,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows.

“This is a terrible survey one month in.”