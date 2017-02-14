Trump Feigns Concern About Leaks, But Still Uses an Unsecured Android Phone

Asks the president who still apparently uses an unsecured Android phone when a world crisis comes up and handles it in full view of an entire dining room:
“The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017
As noted by Verge: