Khizr Khan Canadian Trip Canceled: ‘His Traveling Privileges are Being Reviewed’

Gold star father Khizr Khan has canceled a speaking engagement in Canada and was notified that “his traveling privileges are being reviewed” according to a notice from the event organizer:

Khan told CTV News Monday afternoon that he has “no comments at this time.”

An advertisement from Ramsay Talks had stated that Khan’s speech would be about “the appalling turn of events in Washington – that we don’t all end up sacrificing everything.”

The news comes amid the rollout of a revised Muslim travel ban from Donald Trump.

The Facebook post:

As Politico notes:

Khan became a national name when he blasted then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump from the stage of the Democratic National Convention, telling the GOP candidate he has “sacrificed nothing” and, as he held up a pocket-size Constitution, asked Trump if he had even read it.

Khan has been a U.S. citizen for more than 30 years, and his son, Humayun Khan, a University of Virginia graduate and Muslim American Army captain who died in Iraq in 2004, was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart