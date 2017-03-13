Sean Spicer Ambushed at Apple Store: ‘How Does It Feel to Work for a Fascist?’ – WATCH

‘Come From Away’ Is the Rousing 9/11 Musical You Could Not Have Predicted: REVIEW

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was confronted in an Apple Store on Saturday by a woman broadcasting live on Periscope.

The woman, whose Twitter user name is Shree, describes herself on the app as “Education advocate. Eternal optimist. Art lover. Arc bender. Firenzephile. Feminist. Fearless. Patriot. Slayer.”

Asked Shree in the clip:

“How does it feel to work for a fascist? Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason too, just like the president? What can you tell me about Russia, Mr. Secretary? What can you tell me?”

Following Spicer to a different part of the store, Shree didn’t let up:

“You know you work for a fascist, right? You work for a fascist. How do you feel about that? How do you feel about destroying our country, Sean? Do you feel good about the decisions you’re making? Do you feel good about lying to the American people?”

Watch: