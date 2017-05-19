Anthony Weiner, Ricky Martin, Julian Assange, Ryan Phillippe, Liam Payne, Brad Pitt: HOT LINKS

Chicago Teacher Alleges He Was Fired After Being Outed and Harassed by Students

Biden Says He ‘May Very Well Run’ for President in 2020

TIMES SQUARE DRIVER. Deranged motorist Richard Rojas has previous DWI arrests, was high on drugs. “Investigators were confident tests would reveal he had used drugs, sources said. One source said it appeared he was high on PCP.”

ANTHONY WEINER. Guilty plea: “Mr. Weiner will plead guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, pursuant to a plea agreement with the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan, one of the people said. Mr. Weiner surrendered to the F.B.I. early Friday morning.”

DEEP THOUGHTS. Brad Pitt on a blanket with Stephen Colbert.

CHRIS CORNELL. Family disputes suicide ruling: “The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can’t be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.”

RICKY MARTIN. Tattoos are gone in shirtless photo from the Versace set.

ROD ROSENSTEIN. The Deputy Attorney General reportedly knew Comey was going to be fired before writing the memo justifying it.

LIAM DAVIS. First openly gay footballer to play at Wembley: “I’ve been out since I was an 18-year-old so it’s nothing new,” he tells i. “I’ve been out a lot longer than people think, it has never really been something I’ve had to discuss with team-mates, even when I was at Gainsborough – everybody knew but I didn’t know everybody knew. It got spoken about on a team night out but that was about it.”

COVERBOY. Ryan Phillippe got shredded for Men’s Fitness.

MACEDONIA. FRC’s Tony Perkins flips out after U.S. Embassy flies Rainbow Flag: “The Obama administration’s promotion of this agenda abroad reflected woefully misguided priorities — and the New York Times admitted it might be doing more harm than good, even to the people it was supposed to help. It is time for President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to put a stop to the use of taxpayer dollars for this kind of left-wing activism, and focus on more urgent needs in our foreign policy.”

SEATTLE. Mayor Ed Murray’s fall shakes gay community: “Four men have come forward, in court filings or interviews, and said that when they were teenagers in the 1980s, under the age of legal consent, Mr. Murray had paid them for sex. He has called the accusations ‘untrue,’ and said the law firm representing one of the men had a history of homophobia and political motivations to take him down. But he said the city was being hurt by the story and its distractions, and so he would leave office at the end of his four-year term after this fall’s election.”

SWEDEN. Rape investigation into Julian Assange dropped: “Swedish prosecutors have dropped their preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against the WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, bringing an end to a seven-year legal standoff.”

PRO TIP. Creepy clown dolls scare bears away from your garbage bins.

BEAST. The lifecycle of a Hercules beetle.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Liam Payne “Strip The Down” featuring Quavo.

TENNIS BUFF TRAILER OF THE DAY. Borg/McEnroe.

FRIDAY FLASH. Bo Diesel.

📸 Photo By @antwonterell #tbt A post shared by Bo Diesel 👕 Crop Top Trainer (@croptoptrainer) on May 18, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

⛱ 📸: @cashhhhhhh A post shared by Bo Diesel 👕 Crop Top Trainer (@croptoptrainer) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Days in the West 📸- @antwonterellphoto A post shared by Bo Diesel 👕 Crop Top Trainer (@croptoptrainer) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:07am PDT