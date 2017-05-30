Coldplay, Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry Rumored for Sunday Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Concert

The Manchester bombing benefit concert Ariana Grande announced she’d do last week could happen as soon as this Sunday and feature Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Take That, Niall Horan, and Katy Perry, according to TMZ:

Sources connected with the event tell us the charity concert will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester … the same place Beyonce performed last July.

The concert will raise money for the victims and families of the terrorist bombing which took 22 lives and injured more than 50 others.

Grande confirmed the event on Twitter: