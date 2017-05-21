Donald Trump and His SNL Administration Sing ‘Hallelujah’ for SNL Cold Open: WATCH

Saturday Night Live’s season finale turned in on itself, recalling an early episode when Kate McKinnon sat alone at the piano and performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” shortly after Cohen’s death and Hillary Clinton’s devastating loss.

Last night there was an entirely different crew at the piano, Alec Baldwin’s Trump and the SNL cast who have played his administration over the past year, including Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka, capping one of the best and most needed seasons in recent memory.

Watch: