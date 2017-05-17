North London private school Highgate School announced that its drawing up plans to create gender-neutral uniforms in response to an increasing number of students questioning their gender identity, the Sunday Times reports.

Adam Pettitt, head of Highgate School, told the Times that if the plan helps some students “feel happier and more secure in who they are, it must be a good thing.”

In the school’s current uniform system, girls are allowed to wear skirts or pants, but boys are only permitted to wear pants.

However, Highgate already allows students to ask that they be addressed by the name that matches their gender identity, the Telegraph reports. Roughly half a dozen students have already done so and one biologically male student has been permitted to wear a dress, the Telegraph added.

This new change has earned praise from a number of pro-LGBT organizations, HuffPost reports.

“We welcome all efforts to ensure all young people feel included and accepted for who they are when at school,” a spokesperson for the LGBT charity Stonewall said. “This move signifies Highgate School’s support for a world where all people are accepted without exception.”

Susie Green, CEO of Mermaids UK, which works to bring awareness to gender nonconformity in children, also applauded the decision.