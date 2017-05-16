Towleroad

Nuclear Scientist and Newly-Crowned Miss USA Says Healthcare is a Privilege, Not a Right: VIDEO

by Michael Fitzgerald
May 16, 2017 | 8:11am

Kara McCullough Miss USA 2017

The newly-crowned Miss USA has caused a social media hullabaloo by claiming that affordable healthcare is a privilege, not a right.

Kara McCullough, who is also a scientist at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, linked health care access to job creation, suggesting that people without a job are not entitled to coverage, reports the NY Daily News.

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” McCullough said during the Sunday night pageant at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. “As a government employee, I’m granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment so that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs for all Americans worldwide.”

RELATED: Seth Meyers Rips Paul Ryan’s Healthcare Hypocrisy in Trumpcare Takedown: WATCH

While many conservative and right wing commentators supported McCullough, the reaction elsewhere was cooler.

Twitter user Kyle Morris wrote: “The hypocritical left is outraged because #MissUSA 2017, Kára McCullough, has different views on feminism and health care in America.”

@AmericanKeith wrote: “HOORAY FOR Healthcare is an absolute privilege Liberals, get off your fat asses, get a job and pay for it”

However, others were not so taken with McCullough’s comments.

Watch McCullough’s comments below.



