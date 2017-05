Actor Robert De Niro minced no words as Brown University’s Commencement speaker over the weekend, telling grads, “When you started school, the country was an inspiring, uplifting drama. You are graduating into a tragic, dumbass comedy. My advice is to lock [Brown’s] Van Wickle Gates and stay here. But if you do leave, work for the change. Work to stop the insanity. Start now so the class of 2018 will graduate into a better world.”

