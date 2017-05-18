Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Rams Pedestrians in NYC’s Times Square

Multiple injuries have been reported after a vehicle struck pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square. 22 people were struck and injured and one person has dead, according to Mayor Bill De Blasio.

No word yet if it was an accident or a deliberate event. Witnesses on social media are reporting that the driver was tackled and arrested.

The NYPD is reporting that there is no terror motive at this point.

The NYT:

The driver appeared to have been either drunk or on drugs, a law enforcement official said. He has a history of DWI arrests, the official said.

Developing (refresh for updates)…

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Man run over by car at 42nd/7th. Others injured by vehicle on sidewalk. #attack #timessquare pic.twitter.com/onvLUEKSKY — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017