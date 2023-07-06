Jay Z’s mum Gloria Carter gets married to longtime partner

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter has got married to her longtime partner. Gloria and her partner Roxanne Wiltshire tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in New York City over the weekend, with her famous son and his wife Beyonce in attendance. As reported by TMZ, other famous guests including the likes of Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Corye Gamble and Robin Roberts. It's said the celebrations on Sunday (02.07.23) went on until 1am. Bey shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram, posing in a peach ensemble, including a corseted bodysuit and matching skirt. Her and Jay's 11-year-…

