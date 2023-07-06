Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Jay Z’s mum Gloria Carter gets married to longtime partner

Leave a Comment

685053 origin 1
Published by
BANG Showbiz English

Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter has got married to her longtime partner. Gloria and her partner Roxanne Wiltshire tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in over the weekend, with her famous son and his wife Beyonce in attendance. As reported by , other famous guests including the likes of , , -Lawson, Corye Gamble and Robin Roberts. It's said the celebrations on Sunday (02.07.23) went on until 1am. Bey shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram, posing in a peach ensemble, including a corseted bodysuit and matching skirt. Her and Jay's 11-year-…

Read More

Related Posts