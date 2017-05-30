Trump Attacks Germany in Tuesday Morning Tweet

Donald Trump lashed out at Germany in a Tuesday morning tweet response to Angela Merkel’s weekend remarks (directed at Trump) that Europe can no longer “fully depend on others.”

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Said Merkel on Sunday, commenting on the G7 summit:

“All I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands. The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days. And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands — of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russia…But we have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans.”