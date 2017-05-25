Trump Just Shoved Another NATO Member to Get to the Front of a Group: WATCH

At a NATO gathering in Brussels, Donald Trump appeared to shove Montenegro Prime Minister Duško Markovic out of the way to get to the front of a group of leaders.
Trump’s shoving got the attention of the other leaders, who watched as he adjusted his jacket with a smug look of satisfaction.
