Trump Just Shoved Another NATO Member to Get to the Front of a Group: WATCH

At a NATO gathering in Brussels, Donald Trump appeared to shove Montenegro Prime Minister Duško Markovic out of the way to get to the front of a group of leaders.

Trump’s shoving got the attention of the other leaders, who watched as he adjusted his jacket with a smug look of satisfaction.

Watch:

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017