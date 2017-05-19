South Carolina Police Officer Launches Hateful Instagram Attack on Chelsea Manning

Blue Jays Center Fielder Kevin Pillar Suspended For Yelling ‘Fag’ at Braves Pitcher: VIDEO

Predictably, Chelsea Manning’s Instagram account, on which she featured her first post-prison portrait yesterday, is littered with transphobic attacks.

Among those, as one Imgur user pointed out, are comments from Tyler Partin, a Patrolman First Class at the Summerville, South Carolina police department.

Said Partin, responding to a photo of Manning’s feet, shortly after she had been freed: “First straps of a traitorous c*nt you mean. I mean asshole…cause…you’re a dude.”

Here’s Partin on his own Instagram:

And on the Summerville PD staff page: