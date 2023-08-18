Italy Removes General Over Homophobic Remarks, Sexist, Anti-Semitic Statements. “Gay and Jews Are not untouchable”

General Roberto Vannacci has been removed from his command in Italy following the publication of his book “Il mondo al contrario,” which contained homophobic and sexist remarks. The book, self-published by Vannacci, criticizes what he calls the “dictatorship of minorities,” using crude and sexist language.

Controversial Book Sparks Outrage

The book's publication has drawn condemnation from various political figures and organizations in Italy. Vannacci's views have been described as trivial and sexist by La Repubblica, with the General himself claiming the right to hate.

Vannacci has been transferred to Rome, under the Command of the Ground Operational Forces. He defended his book and insisted: “Gay and Jews are not untouchable.” He further stated, “I do not take back anything, some parts out of context have been misrepresented. I wanted to write a volume expressing my ideas.”

Reactions and Implications

The Italian Defense Minister, Lorenzo Guerini, expressed his dismay at the General's remarks, stating that they were “unacceptable” and “incompatible with the values of the Armed Forces,” according to ANSA.

Several LGBTQ organizations in Italy have called for a thorough investigation into the incident, as reported by Corriere della Sera.

A History of Controversy

General Vannacci has previously criticized the LGBTQ community, feminists, environmentalists, and migrants in various interviews. Specific details of these incidents and their connection to his removal from command have not been publicly disclosed.

