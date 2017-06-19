Putin-Backed Russian Priest Says Beards Protect Men from Being Gay

Metropolitan Kornily, Primate of the Russian Orthodox Old Believer Church (RPSC), a friend of Vladimir Putin, urged Russian men to stop shaving to “protect themselves from homosexuality,” the Moscow Times reports:

“God set down certain rules. The Lord created everyone with a beard. No man can resist his creator,” Kornily told Russia’s National News Service. “It’s made a monstrous thing to see men’s clothing and hairstyles changing.”

Metropolitan Kornily also lamented that the beard’s special status had “completely disappeared from the Catholic West.”