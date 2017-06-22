Towleroad

In Tweetstorm, Trump Claims Russia Election Hacking is a ‘big Dem HOAX’

by Andy Towle
June 22, 2017 | 10:50am

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday with a new tantrum about the Russian hacking of the U.S. election.

Tweeted Trump: “Former Homeland Security Advisor Jeh Johnson is latest top intelligence official to state there was no grand scheme between Trump & Russia…By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn’t they stop them?…..Why did Democratic National Committee turn down the DHS offer to protect against hacks (long prior to election). It’s all a big Dem HOAX!…Why did the DNC REFUSE to turn over its Server to the FBI, and still hasn’t? It’s all a big Dem scam and excuse for losing the election!…I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party – and please let Cryin’ Chuck stay!”

Of course that’s not what Johnson, who testified before the House Intelligence Committee this morning, said at all.



