Jeff Sessions to Testify in Open Senate Hearing Tuesday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

The Hill reports:

Sessions requested that the hearing be public, a Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

“The Attorney General has requested that this hearing be public. He believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him and looks forward to answering the committee’s questions tomorrow,” the statement read.

Sessions’s testimony comes just days after fired FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that he knew details that made Sessions’s involvement in the bureau’s Russia probe “problematic.”

The comments — including a reported third meeting between Sessions and a top Russian official — have put the spotlight squarely on Sessions, Trump’s first supporter in the Senate.