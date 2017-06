Supreme Court to Take on Case of Baker Who Refused to Sell Wedding Cake to Gay Couple

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that she and her family were booed and heckled as they left a restaurant along the NYC Pride march route.

Wrote Haley on Facebook:

“We had lunch at a spot on the Pride Parade route. As we left, we were booed by the patrons saying hateful things as we walked out the door. My young son, husband, and friends were with us. Disrespect and Hate will never accomplish anything. Our country is better than this. #WhatDidThatAccomplish“