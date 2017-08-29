The Cult Classic ‘Heathers’ is Back as a TV Series But There Have Been a Few Changes: WATCH

Trump Russia Probe: A ‘Knowingly False Statement’ and a ‘Letter of Intent’ for Trump Tower Moscow

The 1988 cult classic Heathers (above) is back as a 10-episode comedic anthology to screen on the Paramount Network in 2018 — but there have been a few changes..

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

The original film, written by Daniel Waters and directed by Michael Lehmann, centered on Veronica (played by Ryder) and her rebel boyfriend J.D. (Slater) and their trials and tribulations dealing with the social order in high school. The updated take, set in the present day, features a new set of popular-yet-evil Heathers — only this time the outcasts have become high school royalty. Heather McNamara (originally played by Lisanne Falk) will be portrayed by Jasmine Mathews; Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty in the film) is a male who identifies as gender-queer whose real name is Heath (Brendan Scannell); and Heather Chandler (originally Kim Walker) has a body like Martha Dumptruck and will be played by Melanie Field. Newcomers James Scully and Grace Victoria Cox star as J.D. and Veronica, respectively. Original Heathers star Doherty guest-stars in the pilot, which was directed by Leslye Headland and written by Jason Micallef.

Watch the trailer:

Coming in 2018 to the Paramount Network. #Heathers #☠️ A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

And more on the characters:

savage. #Heathers A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

woke af. #Heathers A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

scandalous. #Heathers A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

freak. #Heathers A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Dear Diary… #Heathers A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:59am PDT